Twitter schools Jaaved Jaaferi in science after joke on Patanjali salt lands flat

Jaaved Jaaferi cracked a joke about Patanjali salt and Bada Ramdev in a tweet but Twitter was quick to point out the loopholes in his logic.

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 09:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Jaaved Jaaferi,Patanjali,Patanjali Joke
Jaaved Jaaferi cracked a joke about Patanjali and Baba Ramdev on Twitter.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi was slammed by a section of social media for tweeting a joke on Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s company, Patanjali Ayurved. Jaaved on Saturday took to Twitter and posted a joke that was forwarded to him by one of his friends, taking a dig at the salt being manufactured by Ramdev’s company.

“Patanjali namak ka packet kehta hai ki yeh bana hai 2500 hazaar saal puraani Himalaya ki chattaan Sey. Aur expiry Hai 2019 mein. By God. Baba bilkul time pey khod laaye, nahi toh Himalaya par hi expire ho jaata,” the joke read.

Jaaved’s post, however, did not go down well with a section of the Twitterati. “Salt granules absorb moisture over time. The water absorption is way lesser in rocks. Ever studied science?” one user tweeted.

Another user asked the Dhamaal actor to have proper knowledge about food packaging. “Without knowledge of food packaging technique, you are tweeting. If you have time, please read Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) website and then you will understand ‘use by date’,” the user wrote.

To this, Jaaved had a fitting reply. “Without knowledge of comedy and satire you are tweeting. If you have time, please read Comedy websites and you will understand what ‘jokes’ are,” he wrote.

Jaaved is working on a new web series titled Only for Singles. He has dubbed for the trailer of the show, which will start streaming on MX Player from June 28. On being a part of the show, Jaaved said in a statement: “When I first saw the trailer of Only for Singles, the only thought in my head was that we live in ever-evolving times, but the problems for singles remain the same.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 09:51 IST

