 Twitter slams Esha Gupta for racist comments against Nigerian footballer, actor apologises
Twitter slams Esha Gupta for racist comments against Nigerian footballer, actor apologises

Esha Gupta shared a screenshot of her conversation with a friend who called Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi a ‘gorilla’ and a ‘Neanderthal’. Esha reacted to their comments with a laugh.

bollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2019 16:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Esha Gupta shared screenshots of her chat with a friend in which they made racist comments against a footballer.

Actor and Arsenal supporter Esha Gupta has been called out on social media for making racist remarks on Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi. The social media was abuzz as a snapshot of a Whatsapp conversation that Esha shared on her Instagram stories. The conversation criticised Iwobi for his performance.

In the conversation, Esha’s friend called Iwobi a “gorilla” and said that “evolution stopped for him”. To that, Esha replied: “Haha... I don’t know why they don’t bench him more.”

This did not go down well with some fans, who slammed her for her “ignorance” and called her out for being racist despite having claimed she herself has been a victim in the past. After the backlash, Esha took to Twitter to apologise.

“Guys I am sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity,” she tweeted. She said she did not realise it was directed towards racism.

“It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn’t realise it was directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the game’s result guys. Been a victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I am proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys,” she added.

Twitter, however, wasn’t too happy about her apology. Arsenal fans called Esha a racist and thought her apology wasn’t heartfelt. Fans are also asking Arsenal to ‘ban her for life’. See their reactions here:

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 16:18 IST

