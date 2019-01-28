Twitter slams Esha Gupta for racist comments against Nigerian footballer, actor apologises

Actor and Arsenal supporter Esha Gupta has been called out on social media for making racist remarks on Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi. The social media was abuzz as a snapshot of a Whatsapp conversation that Esha shared on her Instagram stories. The conversation criticised Iwobi for his performance.

In the conversation, Esha’s friend called Iwobi a “gorilla” and said that “evolution stopped for him”. To that, Esha replied: “Haha... I don’t know why they don’t bench him more.”

Esha Gupta can block everyone calling her out on her racism. @Arsenal time to drop this woman as ambassador. pic.twitter.com/Mrkp0sEI9R — E=mc2 (@bajankris) January 27, 2019

This did not go down well with some fans, who slammed her for her “ignorance” and called her out for being racist despite having claimed she herself has been a victim in the past. After the backlash, Esha took to Twitter to apologise.

Also read: Koffee with Karan 6: Bhumi Pednekar says she stalks Ameesha Patel online

Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity 🙏🏽 #gooner4life — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

“Guys I am sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity,” she tweeted. She said she did not realise it was directed towards racism.

“It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn’t realise it was directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the game’s result guys. Been a victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I am proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys,” she added.

Twitter, however, wasn’t too happy about her apology. Arsenal fans called Esha a racist and thought her apology wasn’t heartfelt. Fans are also asking Arsenal to ‘ban her for life’. See their reactions here:

Just been blocked. To recap:



1. Esha Gupta posts racist comments about Iwobi.



2. Gupta apologises for anyone who thinks she’s being racist, but doesn’t apologise for the racism.



3. Gupta blocks anyone who calls her out.



Is this acceptable, @Arsenal? pic.twitter.com/EaQshyozu8 — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) January 27, 2019

Dear @Arsenal I as an Indian am ashamed with Esha Gupta's sick mindset and would like to apologize. I am a @ManUtd supporter and always engage in friendly banter with my Gooner mates. But this is unacceptable in football. Hope you ban her for life! https://t.co/Hz6iSDqXjG — Kunal 🇮🇳 (@RunMUFC) January 27, 2019

Okay Esha Gupta, sorry to reveal this to you but you're a racist. You should stop supporting Arsenal Football Club immediately. (The story has been deleted) pic.twitter.com/FtDSrSgylv — Adwait (@Adwait98) January 26, 2019

Hope he hasn't seen the comments by Esha Gupta, truly embarrassing as a person from an Indian background. Alex has been phenomenal recently 🔴 — Zayd 🦋 (@TenazTorreira) January 27, 2019

So Esha Gupta is a racist. — Jaydeep (@JonesOnCorners) January 27, 2019

@AFTVMedia @TroopzAFC @ArsenalMoh8 Are you guys aware of the Racism from so called "Arsenal Fan and Ambassador" Esha Gupta towards Alex Iwobi. Please look at the screenshot and bring awareness to this. Only right she gets banned from the Arsenal pic.twitter.com/zVxVQwYjeW — EB-FPL7 (@EB_FPL7) January 27, 2019

Kajol saying n-word,Rani in that Round table episode,Esha Gupta today,Karan Johar's stupidity on his show including that stuff from Ranveer. Tf is up with Bollywood — Parshva (@Parshva7939) January 27, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 16:18 IST