Unlock 1.0:Stuck abroad for more than three months, are these Indian celebs planning to return home?

bollywood

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:25 IST

Being home with one’s family amid the current crisis, is possibly the only solace one can ask for amid the ongoing crisis. But what about many of those who’re not only away from their homes, but also homeland?

Much like a lot of other people, some celebrities are also stuck in foreign countries.

Singer Sonu Nigam has been in Dubai since March 6. Talking about the scenario there, he tells us, “Honestly, nothing much has changed since then. Dubai has started opening up. But, I prefer staying indoors. What I need in my everyday life, is available at home. And I’m the kind of person who’s very comfortable in his own company, no dependence on anyone.”

Actor Mouni Roy, meanwhile, is stuck in Abu Dhabi since March, while actor Sana Saeed has no immediate plans to return to India from Los Angeles where she has been living since March 6, before the US announced its lockdown on March 14

“The world is facing such a crisis, so it’s wrong to cry about your own personal thing. People are going through far worse things,” says the 31-year-old, known for films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (as little Anjali) and Student Of the Year.

“There are flights out, but we all know the world is opening up only because it has to, not because we are safe. I’m constantly in touch with my family. They keep telling me that no lockdown doesn’t mean no corona, or that everything is safe. So, I should stay here till things get better.”

On one hand, while both Nigam and Saeed don’t want to risk it by travelling, actor Soundarya Sharma has tried seven times to book flights to return to India, each attempt unsuccessful.

She tells us, “I’ve been stuck in Los Angeles for five months now. I came here for an acting workshop with Lee Strasberg, and finished that. I was halfway through my course at New York Film Academy, when this pandemic started.”

There’s also a lot on confusion around repatriation flights, she confesses. “It’s not easy to commute to the place from where the flights are taking off, and plus the rates are four times the normal cost. That’s still okay, but I don’t want to risk it by taking four suitcases, and contracting something, from which I’ve been protecting myself for last three months,” says Sharma.

Meanwhile, stuck in New York, ctor Ankur Bhatia is in two minds over prospects of travelling back to India, be with his father, who is stuck in Bhopal.

“It has not been that bad actually. Me and my dad both have family with us. I’m with my wife and my kid. The plan was to stay here in NY for two-three weeks, but then it was a little shocking when news started coming in about no flights,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more