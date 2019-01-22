Uri box office: Here are 6 records Vicky Kaushal’s film breaks as it earns Rs 115 cr

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri is a certified box office hit as it is well into its third week and managing to fend off competition posed by new releases such as Why Cheat India and Fraud Saiyaan. The film, based on 2016 surgical strikes, has earned a little over Rs 115 crore till Monday and is going strong in the international market as well.

According to trade aggregator Box Office India, Uri had a “miracle second Monday” as it earned Rs an estimated Rs 7 crore. The website said this means there has been only a 20% dip from Uri’s first Friday till now. This has brought Uri’s domestic box office collection to an estimated Rs 115.7 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted Uri’s international box office performance on Monday, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a SMASH-HIT Overseas... Crosses $ 3 mn after Weekend 2... Total till 20 Jan 2019: $ 3,094,132 [₹ 22.04 cr]... Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 1.693 mn UAE+GCC: $ 709k Australia: $ 334k UK: $ 149k Singapore: $ 108k NZ: $ 62k South+East Africa: $ 26k Fiji: $ 10k.”

Here are the box office records Vicky Kaushal’s Uri has broken till now…

Uri breaks Baahubali, Dangal record

Uri - The Surgical Strike has created history as its second weekend box office collection was higher than the first weekend. The film had collected Rs 35.92 crore in its first weekend and the second weekend is Rs 37.75 crore. This is unprecedented and has never happened for a film that opened with Rs 5 crore collection. This is something biggest hits ever such as Baahubali and Dangal couldn’t achieve.

Uri breaks Stree, Raazi, Badhaai Ho records

Taran mentioned how Uri crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark faster than films such as Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Stree, Badhaai Ho and Raazi. “Days taken to reach Rs 100 cr by medium-budget films...

#UriTheSurgicalStrike: Day 10

#TWMReturns: Day 11

#Stree: Day 16

#Raazi: Day 17

#BadhaaiHo: Day 17

#SKTKS: Day 25

Vicky Kaushal’s first solo Rs 100 crore film

Uri is the first film starring Vicky kaushal as a solo lead that has entered Rs 100 crore club. Accepting this but crediting Uri as a team effort, Vicky recently told Mid-Day, “A hero cannot make a film hit. Movies are made with the team effort. I credit Aditya [Dhar, director] and Ronnie Screwvala [producer] for their conviction. A film can turn an actor into a star, but a star can’t guarantee a great film on his own.”

Vicky Kaushal’s second highest grosser

With Rs 115 crore in its kitty, Uri will soon cross the lifetime business of Raazi (Rs 123.24 crore) to become Vicky’s second highest grosser of all-time. However, his highest grosser remains Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju.

Yami Gautam’s highest grosser ever

Uri has out-earned Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil (Rs 103.40 crore) to become Yami Gautam’s biggest hit till date. “Very happy with the kind of response that the film has earned and is continuing to have a great run at the box office. I’m very grateful to the team behind the film, everyone has truly worked very hard. Its amazing to have producers like Ronnie who believe in their content and invest in people like us. I’m personally excited to have such a tremendous beginning to 2019 and I am certain to keep the audiences entertained further too,” the actor said in a statement.

Uri is 2019’s first release and first blockbuster

With its place in Rs 100 crore club, Uri is not only the biggest hit of 2019, it is also the first release.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 13:31 IST