Uri box office: Vicky Kaushal’s film makes Rs 100 crore, faster than Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Stree

The ‘josh’ is indeed quite high for Uri. Actor Vicky Kaushal’s latest film is the first blockbuster of 2019 and has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office in 10 days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the new figures on Monday. “And #Uri crosses Rs 100 cr... Sure, Rs 100 cr is *not* the yardstick to gauge the success of a film, but it should be celebrated when mid-sized films like #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree, #BadhaaiHo and #UriTheSurgicalStrike hit century... Content is king and the audiences are king makers!,” he wrote in his tweet.

In another tweet, Taran mentioned how Uri crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark faster than films such as Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Stree, Badhaai Ho and Raazi. “Days taken to reach Rs 100 cr by medium-budget films...

#UriTheSurgicalStrike: Day 10

#TWMReturns: Day 11

#Stree: Day 16

#Raazi: Day 17

#BadhaaiHo: Day 17

#SKTKS: Day 25

Nett BOC. India biz,” he wrote in his tweet.

Uri is the biggest solo hit of Vicky’s career. Earlier last year, his films Raazi and Sanju also did great business at the box office. However, Vicky had supporting roles in both films. Vicky also starred with Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.

Uri, which hit screens on January 11, is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri town. The film minted Rs. 8.20 crore on the first day of its release. On the first weekend, the collective earnings of the film amounted to approximately Rs. 28 crore.

