Vaani Kapoor, called an ‘ugly b**ch’ by a troll, keeps it classy with her reply. See here

bollywood

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:04 IST

Actor Vaani Kapoor is no stranger to trolling. During a recent Instagram interaction session with her fans, the actor was at the receiving end of a mean comment about her looks, but she had a classy reply ready.

“You ugly b**ch,” one person wrote to her during the session, to which Vaani replied, “You’re beautiful inside out.” She topped it off with a heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Vaani has been trolled. When a person called her ‘manly’ in the comments section of an Instagram post, Vaani replied, “I hope you’re aware your nothing but an attention seeker .. but there is still time , don’t go all hopeless on yourself, you still can get necessary help.” The Instagram user then accused her of being an attention-seeker, to which Vaani replied, “Let me save both of us the trouble by blocking you. You can’t see me and I don’t have to go through your irrelevant comments. K byeeee.”

On the same post, when a user wrote, “Suffering from Malnutrition are ya?” in the comments section, Vaani shot back, “Why don’t you find something productive to do in life? Please stop being harsh on yourself, life is so much better... Stop reflecting hate.”

Also read: Vaani Kapoor called ‘manly, malnourished’ by trolls after latest selfie, see her epic takedown of them

Vaani made her film debut in Shuddh Desi Romance, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She then appeared opposite Ranveer Singh in Befikre. In 2019, she appeared in the blockbuster War, with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. She will remain with home studio Yash Raj Films for her next project, Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more