Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to have a Goa wedding in May: report

bollywood

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:16 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan is reportedly going to get married to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in May this year. According to report in Bollywood Hungama, the couple is looking forward to a grand, desi wedding.

A producer told the website that Varun and his girlfriend want a wedding in Goa, like his elder brother Rohit. “Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including mehendi, sangeet and reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa. A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!”

Two years ago, Sonam Kapoor also got married to Anand Ahuja in Mumbai in May. Their wedding was one the biggest Bollywood events of the year.

Varun is looking forward to the release of his film Street Dancer 3D later this month, and also to the release of Coolie No.1 on May 1. The film is directed by his father David Dhawan and also stars Sara Ali Khan. He may also begin shooting for his film Mr Lele in March.

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 6: Ajay Devgn film earns a massive Rs 107.68 cr

Varun and Natasha recently celebrated the New Year together in Switzerland. They also ran into Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli on their trip.

Last year, Varun had told Filmfare, “It’s (the wedding) not going to happen this year (2019). I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.” In the same interview, Varun talked about how their relationship has evolved. “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more