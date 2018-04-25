Varun Dhawan cuts his birthday cake as Alia Bhatt sings for him. Watch video

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who turned 31 on Tuesday, claimed on his Instagram that he sacrificed his cake this year as he was working out for his role in Kalank in which he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. However, an Instagram story by Alia suggests Varun may have cheated on his diet already.

Varun is seen cutting his birthday cake in the video even as Alia sings ‘Happy Birthday’ for him. But did he also eat the cake? Maybe!

Earlier on Tuesday, the October star posted a picture in which he can be seen working out for his upcoming film Kalank. “Birthday workout #nocake #KALANK @prashantsixpack,” Varun captioned the pic.

Birthday workout #nocake #KALANK @prashantsixpack A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 23, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT

Talking about working with Alia once again in Kalank, Varun had said, “It was important for us to choose the right film to come back as a pair. People expect a lot from us. Kalank is very special for Karan’s production house, as it has been in the making since 2004. I don’t want to say too much, as the director [Abhishek Varman] is quite secretive that way.”

Karan Johar’s multi-starer production will also star Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Varun will also be seen opposite Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga.

Varun was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s October that made an average collection at the box office but his performance was widely appreciated.

