Varun Dhawan dances to Muqabla remix at Street Dancer 3D trailer launch. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:21 IST

Varun Dhawan got his groove on at the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3D in Mumbai on Wednesday. In a video shared on Instagram by photographer Viral Bhayani, he is seen dancing to the remix of the popular 90s track Muqabla, that also features in the film.

The comments section of the post was flooded with compliments from fans. “He is in full power,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Varun the king is back.”

At the Street Dancer 3D trailer launch, Varun said that he felt a massive inferiority complex, dancing alongside Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Raghav Juyal and Salman Yusuff Khan.

“Roz humein complex hoti thi inke saamne aake behave karna ki hum dancers hai. Hum log actors hai, toh acting kar lete hai ki hum dancers hai, lekin dancers yeh hai. (Every day, we felt a complex to come in front of them and behave like dancers. We are actors, so we would act like we are dancers, but they are the real dancers),” he said.

Street Dancer 3D also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The film has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is touted to be the most expensive dance drama in Hindi cinema history.

Remo, who has earlier directed Varun in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and ABCD 2, said that the actor has taken his performance to the next level in Street Dancer 3D. He said, according to IANS, “I am impressed by Varun’s maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’ Souza, Street Dancer 3D will release on January 24, 2020.

