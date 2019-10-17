Varun Dhawan responds to Twitter user who pulled him up for riding scooter without a helmet

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:14 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for his next, Coolie No 1, a David Dhawan directorial. On Thursday, the actor posted a video clip where he is riding a bike (with dad David as his pillion rider). What was obviously a joyride on sets saw the actor being tutored on the need to wear helmet while doing so. The actor replied to the fan, explaining how it was ride on the sets of his new film.

Taking to Twitter, Varun had written: “Good morning from the team of #coolieno1” with a Kishore Kumar song playing in the background. It showed Varun and David having a good time on a scooter ride. While many had seen the video, one user wasn’t amused. He wrote in Hindi, “Sir, sachin_rt kah kah ke thak gaye ki helmet pehno! lekin Varun_dvn sun te hi nahin. @mumbaiPolice chalaan sirf aam aadmi ka hi kategi kya?” Varun immediately replied (perhaps to douse the fire) and said: “Mera over enthusiastic twitter ke dost mein bike road pe Nahi ek set pe chala raha hoon Woh bhi 12 second ke liye.”

Mera over enthusiastic twitter ke dost mein bike road pe Nahi ek set pe chala raha hoon Woh bhi 12 second ke liye https://t.co/FuReoxwRI5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 17, 2019

Varun and Sara Ali Khan have been shooting for Coolie No 1 for a while now. Earlier this month, posting a picture from the film’s sets with Sara for company, Varun had written: “Sara aap itne saal kaha thi #coolieno1 #timepass #saradevi @dop007.”

Coolie No. 1, which is a remake of the filmmaker’s 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, had completed a long shooting schedule in Bangkok, Thailand in August this year. The new version is slated to release in May next year.

On October 14, news came that Varun would be uniting with his Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for a film on the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetrpal. The announcement came on the 69th birth anniversary of the soldier of the Indian Army, who was killed in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo Pakistan 1971 War.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:13 IST