Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D gets new release date, check out latest poster

Viewers will now have to wait for some time to watch their favourite dancing couple Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D, as the release date of the film has been pushed forward. The film which was earlier releasing on November 8 will now hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Varun tweeted a new poster and announced the new release date.

#streetdancer3d republic day weekend 24 th jan 2020. pic.twitter.com/Is4WMrYY5g — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 27, 2019

Currently, the entire crew is in Dubai busy shooting for their next schedule. Some time back Varun had posted a picture on his Instagram flaunting his muscles to announce the commencement of the second schedule of his character.

In the click, the actor can be seen striking a pose with dumbbells while flaunting his muscles. It appears from the picture that the actor is working really hard on his body.

Also read: Ajay Devgn’s father, stunt director Veeru Devgn dies in Mumbai

In February, this year Baaghi actor was in London for the second schedule of the film. The first schedule came to an end recently in Punjab. The entire team keeps sharing pictures from the shoot and also treats fans with a few character posters from the film.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar.

Varun will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake while Shraddha has Saaho’ and Chhicchore in her kitty.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 27, 2019 17:25 IST