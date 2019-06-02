Varun Dhawan shares Street Dancer 3D prep video, says he doesn’t ‘want to leave sets’

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are enjoying their journey on the sets of Street Dancer 3D and don’t want to return home, a new video has revealed. The Judwaa 2 actor posted a video on Instagram where the entire crew can be seen shouting and screaming when director Remo D’Souza asked them to leave.

In the video, everyone is seen cheering and praising Remo D’Souza and also lifted the director while dancing. “When u don’t want to leave the set SD3, crazy peeps,” he captioned the video. At the end of the video, the Main Tera Hero actor can be seen saying, “We don’t want to go home, we want to keep shooting.”

This is not the first time that the actors have shared something from the sets, Varun and Shraddha often share pictures and videos from the sets which just increases the excitement quotient.

Some time back, Varun had posted a picture on his Instagram flaunting his muscles to announce the commencement of the second schedule of his character. In the image, the actor can be seen striking a pose with dumbbells while flaunting his muscles. It appears from the picture that the actor is working really hard on his body.

The entire crew is currently in Dubai, shooting for their next schedule. The release date of the film has been pushed forward some time back. Earlier the film which was released on November 8 will now hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar.

Varun will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake while Shraddha has Saaho and Chhicchore in her kitty.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

