Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan slams report of ‘split wide open’ with father David Dhawan: ‘Maybe you shouldn’t write on my behalf’

Varun Dhawan has responded to a report of a rift between him and his father, David Dhawan, over the release of Coolie No 1. The actor said that his stand on the matter should not be written about until he gives an interview.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 15:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 is up for release.
Actor Varun Dhawan took to Twitter on Wednesday to refute news report of a rift with his filmmaker father, David Dhawan. The report said that the two were in disagreement over how to release their film,Coolie No 1.

Varun wrote that the publication should not write articles on his behalf. “Maybe until I don’t give you an interview you shouldn’t write on my behalf sir,” he wrote and added a ‘folded hands’ emoji.

 

The report suggested that due to the delay in the film’s release amid the coronavirus pandemic, David was considering releasing the film on OTT. However, Varun is against the idea as he ‘doesn’t want to be labeled an OTT actor, at least not yet.’

Coolie No 1 is a remake of David’s 1995 movie of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The new version stars Varun opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Speaking about working with his son, David had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “All my life I’ve worked with every hero in the industry, from Amitabh Bachchan to Riteish Deshmukh, over 35 of them. Now, with my son, I’ve found the comfort level so I’m enjoying. If he wasn’t good, I’d not have cast him in my films, that way I’m very professional. I told him, ‘don’t spoil my work’. But he’s extremely disciplined.”

Also read: Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee: ‘This industry is ruthless’

Varun said, “I feel pressure with every film, not just in dad’s films. The screenplay of Coolie No 1 is outstanding. The film is coming back after 25 years. The premise has changed but the essence remains the same. I wanted to do the film because of the story and screenplay. It is going to be fun working with Sara (Ali Khan) and also Paresh Rawal.”

