Varun Sharma on being called Chucha from Fukrey: How many actors do you know by their on-screen characters’ names?

Ever since Varun Sharma made his acting debut in the 2013 film, Fukrey, he has earned a huge fan following, with everyone addressing him as Chucha, his character in the movie. And when five years later he played the same role in the sequel, Fukrey Returns (2017), his loyal fanbase showered more love on him. Though he did a few other films in between, of all, Chucha’s character remains everyone’s favourite. Interestingly, Varun has no qualms that people know him more by his character name than his real one.

“I feel I have done something really beautiful to achieve that and left an impact in people’s life. If you look at the past few years, how many actors you know by their character names or how many of them you can instantly recall? You can actually count on fingertips and then, if you there among those select people, it is great,” says Varun, who has been a part of films such as Dilwale, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Raabta (2017).

The actor hopes that each time he does a film, for that particular time, people call him by the character he plays onscreen. “And it’s never bothering because that’s what I thrive on and that’s the whole driving force. I feel, to be known by your character, is what an actor is all about and I know I’d have to put in a lot of efforts to prove myself again so that people call me by a different character name,” adds Varun, who will be playing a character called Onida Singh in his next film, Arjun Patiala.

🎈🎈 A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on Feb 16, 2018 at 10:03pm PST

Asked about switching between roles and how easy or difficult it is for an actor, Varun says that transition takes time and nothing happens overnight. He explains, “Just the way you can’t jump into a character and be that person in a day, you can’t come out of it the next moment once the shoot is over.”

The actor, who stars in the upcoming film FryDay, adds that, of course, it fades out with time. “You’ve been living a particular character for months, so it takes some time. Also, when the film releases and you see yourself playing that character onscreen, all the memories of the process, come back. So, while some actors may take a month, some take just a few days to come out of their character.”

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal