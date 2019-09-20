Varun Sharma on playing Sexa in Chhichhore: ‘There is a thin line between being cute and vulgar’

bollywood

Remember Choocha from the Fukrey series? Well, the character — mostly thanks to his idiosyncrasies — turned out to be so popular that it became actor Varun Sharma’s identity of sorts. Now, six years after Fukrey (2013), the actor is getting rave reviews for another outing, as Sexa, in Chhichhore. Varun calls it a “big blessing, saying that it’s the “biggest achievement for any actor to be called by the name of their character”.

“The kind of love and appreciation Choocha got me was amazing. So, with Sexa, too, I was like, ‘if we can match Choocha level or cross that benchmark, we are home’. And I feel, we have crossed it. Honestly, it feels great that in a short span of six to seven years, I have been able to build two characters that has got so much love and have been a part of people’s lives,” he says.

The Dilwale (2015) actor admits that the “feeling” about Chhichhore’s huge success (it has made over ₹105 crore, and still running) “is very magical and unreal”. “My family and friends are really happy. Plus, my social media is flooded with the audiences’ reactions, which is touching and heart-warming. Thanks to the film, I reconnected with many of my friends with whom I had lost touch with,” he says, adding that “increasing numbers is an indication that more and more people are watching the film, globally as well”.

Director Nitesh Tiwari with actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Kumar Shukla during the promotions of their film Chhichhore. ( IANS )

Undoubtedly, Varun’s part in the film is the most colourful. So, how did he go about ensuring the balance between being entertaining and not become cheap or crass? “I am a huge fan of Nitesh [Tiwari] sir’s work and all his films, which have always been family-oriented. So, I was assured, also because it’s a Sajid [Nadiadwala; producer] sir’s film and working with him was dream come true. Yes, there is a thin line between being cute and vulgar but the script was written beautifully. At the same time, I thought Sexa is very relatable. For me, especially, he was very exciting because in my college days, I was never Sexa, someone else was. So, I enjoyed playing that part,” he says.

After his outings in films like Fukrey series, Dilwale, and now Chhichhore, among others, Varun has largely been bracketed as a comedy actor. But he isn’t worried. “For me, the most important thing is to constantly be a part of quality films with good filmmakers. And it is a task in its self. Typecasting comes way later. I want to do films of different genres,” he says, adding that Fukrey was his first attempt at comedy. “Before that, when I did theatre for four years, I never touched comedy and did plays like Andha Yug and played Ashwathama. I am not a comedian, but actor who has got a love in comedy genre,” he concludes.

‘Mom hugged me after the film’

“For the past one year, whenever I used to come home after shooting for Chhichhore, I used to be very excited. And I knew that my mother will be very proud of me being a part of such a beautiful film. So, every day, I would tell her about my scenes and what we did on the sets. So, before the screening, her expectations were already very high. In fact, I was like, ‘kahin zyaada toh nahi bol diya mummy ko (laughs)’. But after the film got over, she hugged me and after almost a minute of silence, she said that it’s a very good film and that she was very proud of me. I feel very blessed.”

