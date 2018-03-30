Varun Sharma on playing supporting roles: If you are good and your character is strong, it’s there on the poster, simple

In most of the films that actor Varun Sharma has been part of — Fukrey (2013), Dilwale (2015), Raabta and Fukrey Returns (2017) — he has been cast in a supporting role. However, he’s effortlessly managed to get noticed and garner appreciation, and that’s why he isn’t complaining.

Asked if he ever felt that the lead hero and supporting cast divide affects the craft, on the whole, Varun shares, “I feel it’s the people who have these things in their heads and they have created such a divide. But, in the past one decade, most films have been aspirational. Jo hum zindagi mein nahi kar sakte, woh hum screen par dekh lete hain (What we can’t do in real life, we get to experience that in films). And when the audience connects with this ‘real cinema’, it changes the whole ball game.”

The actor, who is shooting for Arjun Patiala that also stars actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, adds that it’s this relatable cinema that has made way for more opportunities for actors like him along with budding directors and musicians. “If you are good and your character is strong, it’s there on the poster. Fukrey, for instance, was a story of four boys and all of them were as important as leads. Lines are blurring with better films being made otherwise we wouldn’t have a Gangs of Wasseypur or a Pyaar Ka Punchnama or a Jolly LLB,” he quips.

Hailing from Jalandhar, Varun admits that he never imagined he would achieve whatever he has so far, in Bollywood. But did he ever wish that he gets cast in a lead role in a film? “I never thought that on a Mumbai highway, I would get to see a poster of a film with me on it. It gives me such a high. So, I feel yeh ho gaya na, toh baki cheezen bhi ho jayengi. As for playing a lead role, well, if the content is great and if it requires a particular actor to be a part of that script, no one can take that away from you,” he says.

Varun also points that a film has to be looked at in a totality. “I don’t get bogged down by the length of my character in a film. When a film is made with strong characters, great script and amazing makers, every one will eventually get noticed. Whether it’s the lead or second lead or whatever, it has to be substantial enough.”

