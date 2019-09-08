Veeru Krishnan dies: Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Athiya Shetty mourn the death of actor-dance trainer

bollywood

Actor and dance trainer Veeru Krishnan died on Saturday in Mumbai. The actor was best known for his work in films like Raja Hindustani, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Ishq. He had also taught Kathak to a number of Bollywood stars include Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif to name a few.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote: “You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. #panditveerukrishnan”

You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. 🙏 #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/pfQerVQgby — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 7, 2019

Reacting to the sad news, actor Athiya Shetty wrote on Twitter: “omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak.”

omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak. https://t.co/6NvRtnb9ph — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 7, 2019

Actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi too took to Twitter to mourn Veeru’s passing away. She wrote: “This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan”

This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/LDoSh3Ok6G — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 7, 2019

Television actor Karanvir Bohra retweeted the tweets by Priyanka, Lara and Athiya on the later actor-dance trainer. Retweeting Priyanka’s tweet, he wrote: “So true @priyankachopra we will miss his #chilla days.... Sand the #pooja days.” Retweeting Lara’s message Karan wrote: “He was and will always remain a legend.”

He was and will always remain a legend https://t.co/sA4fVtkLr3 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 7, 2019

Priyanka Chopra left to the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 for the world premiere of her film The Sky Is Pink. The actor will be joined by co-actors Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf at the film festival, which is scheduled to take place on September 13.

The actor took to Twitter to announce her departure on Saturday and wrote, “On my way to Toronto International Film Festival today. Can’t wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th. So excited for the amazing early reviews and to share this with the world! #TheSkyIsPink.”

