Home / Bollywood / Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum dies

Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum dies

Yesteryear’s Bollywood actor Kumkum, known for her films with Kishore Kumar and Guru Dutt among others, has died.

bollywood Updated: Jul 28, 2020 14:34 IST
Kumkum hailed from Patna in Bihar.
Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum has died. Kumkum was a popular actor in the ’50s and ’60s and had been given a break in films by the legendary Guru Dutt.

Kumkum, born Zaibunnissa in Bihar, worked in as many as 115 films in her career. She is best remembered for her films Mr. X in Bombay (1964), Mother India (1957),[1] Son Of India (1962), Kohinoor (1960), Ujala, Naya Daur, Shreeman Funtoosh, Ek Sapera Ek Lutera, Ganga Ki Laharen, Raja Aur Runk, Aankhen (1968), Lalkaar, Geet and Ek Kuwara Ek Kuwari.

 

 

In her career, while she worked with a number leading actors, she is best remembered for her films with Kishore Kumar. Kumkum was introduced by Guru Dutt. She features as a construction worker in the hit song Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar, though she was not credited for the bit role.

In later life, she worked in Bhojpuri films and earned a name for herself.

