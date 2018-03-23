 Veteran Bollywood female actor files rape complaint against businessman, accused arrested | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Veteran Bollywood female actor files rape complaint against businessman, accused arrested

A veteran female actor has filed a rape complaint against a businessman in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2018 14:11 IST
A popular Bollywood female actor has filed a complaint of rape.
A popular Bollywood female actor has filed a complaint of rape.(Shutterstock)

A veteran Bollywood female actor has filed a rape complaint against a businessman, Mumbai Police said on Monday. The accused was arrested on Thursday.

The complaint has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the two had known each other for a while; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which the actor stopped talking to the businessman.

Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her.

After failing to convince the person to stop stalking, she approached the police and filed the complaint at Juhu police station.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

