Veteran Bollywood female actor files rape complaint against businessman, accused arrested

A veteran Bollywood female actor has filed a rape complaint against a businessman, Mumbai Police said on Monday. The accused was arrested on Thursday.

The complaint has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

#Mumbai: Veteran actress registers a rape case against a businessman at Juhu Police Station. Accused has been arrested and will be produced in court today. Further investigation underway. (Earlier tweet identifying actress has been deleted) — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

#UPDATE: Rape case filed by veteran actress has been transferred to crime branch. Accused was arrested last night. ((Earlier tweet identifying actress has been deleted) #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

The police said the two had known each other for a while; however, the relationship had soured over some issues following which the actor stopped talking to the businessman.

Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her.

After failing to convince the person to stop stalking, she approached the police and filed the complaint at Juhu police station.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more