Vicky Kaushal on homosexuality: ‘When you’re growing up, you don’t know which side you fall on’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 12:53 IST

Vicky Kaushal has lent his support to the LGBTQIA+ community on an audio show. The actor opened up about how everyone in their early years has doubts in their mind about who they’re attracted to.

The actor appeared on the Azaad Awaaz series on Audible Suno where he said, “When you’re growing up, there are always these thoughts, you don’t know which side you fall on. You make your jigri dost at that age and you want to spend more time with them, and then you hear all these terms about being gay and you think ‘oh I wanna hang out more with my guy friends, am I you know??’. Everyone has those doubts in their mind about who they’re attracted to.”

Talking about how the ‘closet has become bigger’ for people who want to step out of it, he said, “Sometimes you discuss it with your family and they deal with it, but their family tells you that this small little group knows, but the world doesn’t need to. So the closet has become bigger. So that is something they go through and now that they’re open and comfortable about it, and the world is talking about it, they feel like they have wings now. And it’s so beautiful to see.”

Calling it a very natural thing, he said, “After spending countless hours at the crematorium I realised the importance of existence. Everybody has to face the reality that is death. So after being called fat, ugly or dark at the end of the journey we all are the same - ashes.”

Also read: Malang reactions: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor glam up screening, Pulkit Samrat calls film ‘entertainer with a soul’

Vicky will now be seen in his first horror film, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The film trailer shows Vicky essaying the role of a survey officer of the Sea-Bird,a beached haunted ship. The actor also has the Udham Singh biopic and Takht in his kitty. He will also feature in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Follow @htshowbiz for more