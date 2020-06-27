e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, says ‘this journey is going to be very special’. Watch

Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, says ‘this journey is going to be very special’. Watch

Vicky Kaushal has shared a video as a tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor looks strikingly similar to the legendary army officer in his look from the upcoming biopic.

bollywood Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:49 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vicky Kaushal shared a video on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s death anniversary on Saturday.
Vicky Kaushal has paid a tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary, the character he will be playing in his film with Meghna Gulzar. The Uri actor has shared a video in his memory which is a montage of a rare black and white picture of Manekshaw and a picture of Vicky, bearing striking resemblance with the former in his look from the biopic.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Remembering one of India’s finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special! with @meghnagulzar #RonnieScrewvala @Bharat_rawail @rsvpmovies @bhavani.iyer @ishantanus.”

 

Manekshaw was fondly known as Sam Bahadur. Vicky had announced the film exactly a year ago on social media. “I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala,” he’d written on Twitter.

The film is Vicky’s second film with Raazi director. Talking about the film to IANS, Vicky had said, “He is a true legend that this country has produced. It’s an honour of the highest order for me to get an opportunity to play the part of Field Marshal Manekshaw. I am excited for that film. At the moment, I am focusing on Sardar Udham Singh. We will start shooting for first Field Marshal’s biopic in 2021. I will try to go as close to the character as possible in terms of looks.”

Vicky was earlier applauded for his role of a Pakistan army officer in Raazi. He was cast opposite Alia Bhatt, who played the central role of Sehmat in the spy thriller. Besides Sam Manekshaw biopic, Vicky also has Shoojit Sarkar’s Sardar Udham Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Immortal Ashwatthama.

