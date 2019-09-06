Vicky Kaushal recalls his scariest fan encounter: ‘A woman landed up in my apartment’

bollywood

Actor Vicky Kaushal has spoken about his craziest fan experience, which saw a woman barge into his house, and claim that she’d been chatting to him online. Vicky later found out that the woman had been Catfished.

He told Mid-Day in an interview that the woman landed up at his apartment when he wasn’t there, and told his parents that she knew him through Facebook. At the time, Vicky said, his parents knew that he wasn’t on social media, so “they figured there’s something fishy.”

Vicky explained, “What had happened was that there was a fake profile of mine on Facebook, with whom the girl had been chatting. And that’s a bit scary. So I had to really look into my social media accounts, pull down all [fake] pages, and do one verified account. She found it very difficult to believe that it wasn’t me that she had been talking to, all along.” The actor said that besides this one incident, ‘the experiences have all been sweet.’

Vicky’s popularity as an actor reached unprecedented heights earlier this year, with the box office success of his war film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which made over Rs 240 crore at the domestic box office. Speaking about landing the role, Vicky said that he was supposed to do a different film with director Aditya Dhar, which didn’t end up panning out.

So one day he got a call from producer Ronnie Screwvala about an action script intended for Dhar. “I saw the title, Uri: The Surgical Strike. And now I wasn’t the actor,” Vicky said. “I was actually curious to know what happened. It took me four-and-a-half hours to read the script, in one go, which is what I prefer — as if I’m watching a film. That’s when I get a true sense of what I feel.”

Up next for Vicky is the Udham Singh biopic, directed by Shoojit Sircar, and Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, the first in a new series of horror movies produced by Karan Johar.

