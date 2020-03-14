Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, John Abraham continue to shoot for films despite coronavirus crisis: reports

bollywood

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 14:54 IST

Amid coronavirus crisis across India, the film industry has taken a hit as well. Releases of many films have been postponed while shoots of many others have been suspended. However, there are a few filmmakers, crew and actors who are going on with work albeit with adequate precautions. Names include Vidya Balan and team of Sherni; Bhumi Pednekar and her Durgavati team; and John Abraham and the team of Mumbai Saga.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the shoots of Vidya and Bhumi’s films are going on as per schedule in different places in Madhya Pradesh. A spokesperson for Vikram Malhotra, who is the producer of both the films, speaking to the publication said, “The health and safety of our crew is paramount. We’ve set detailed precautionary and safety protocols on the sets of our productions, including Durgavati and Sherni, that are currently being films in MP.”

Sherni stars Vidya in the lead and is being directed by Amit Masurkar, known for his film 2017 film Newton. In Durgavati, Bhumi will be seen in the role of an IAS officer. Durgavati is the Hindi adaptation of Telugu hit Bhaagamathie, which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead.

“Masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, hand washes, immunity boosting foods... We’re arranged for all necessary support for the teams. Doctors and medical care are available on set. Our teams’ well-being matters more than the films,” the makers were quoted in the report as saying.

The makers of John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga, too, have decided to go forward with the shoot of their film. Another report in Mumbai Mirror has said that the film is in its final stage and all the necessary precautions have been taken to ensure that nothing untoward happens. Quoting filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, the report said, “We’re ensuring that we don’t take any chances even since news broke out about a few confirmed cases in the country. We’ve told people not to shake hands and get themslves tested if they have cold, cough or fever. We even have a doctor on location who checks everyone for Covid - 19 symptoms the moment they arrive.”

