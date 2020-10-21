e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan resumes shoot of Sherni in Madhya Pradesh after it was stopped in mid-March

Vidya Balan resumes shoot of Sherni in Madhya Pradesh after it was stopped in mid-March

Vidya Balan and the team of Amit Masurkar directorial Sherni have resumed the shoot of their film in Madhya Pradesh. The shoot had to be stopped in March, after the coronavirus lockdown came into force.

bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sherni’s shoot in Madhya Pradesh had been stopped in March this year after coronavirus lockdown was announced.
Sherni’s shoot in Madhya Pradesh had been stopped in March this year after coronavirus lockdown was announced.
         

The makers of Vidya Balan starrer Sherni have resumed the shoot of the film in Madhya Pradesh. Pictures released show Vidya taking part in a puja as other crew members gather around in blue PPE clothing.

Pictures show Vidya, seated on the floor in a t-shirt and a pair of jeans, with a mask on. Seated next to her is a priest who is conducting the puja. Also seated at some distance are two crew members, dressed in blue PPE kits.

Sherni’s shoot came to a grinding halt in mid-March as the country went into a lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Amit Masurkar-directed film explores the man-animal conflict and features Vidya as a forest officer. Amit had previously directed the critically acclaimed Newton.

 
View this post on Instagram

अभिनेत्री विद्या बालन ने मध्य प्रदेश में फ़िल्म शेरनी का शूट शुरू किया... राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार विजेता अभिनेता विद्या बालन ने मध्य प्रदेश में अपनी आगामी फिल्म शेरनी की शूटिंग फिर से शुरू कर दी है। मार्च के मध्य में शेरनी की शूटिंग रुक गई थी क्योंकि राष्ट्र में महामारी के कारण लॉकडाउन लग गया था। आवश्यक सुरक्षा प्रोटोकॉल के साथ पप्रोडक्शन को पटरी पर लाने के लिए मध्य प्रदेश में विद्या बालन ने शेरनी की शूटिंग शुरू कर की है.. #vidyabalan #sherni #shernimovie #amitmasurkar

A post shared by Bollywood Focus (@bollywoodfocus_) on

In early March, when the shoot of the film commenced on World Wildlife Day, Vidya had shared a picture of the mahurat puja and written: “Invoking blessings all across The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest . #AmitMasurkar @ivikramix @BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @aasthatiku @abundantiaent @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @shikhaarif.sharma.”

 

Also read: KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for single mother who won only Rs 1.6 lakh, announces Rs 5 lakh scholarship for her daughter

Vidya had seen the release of her film Shakuntala Devi during the lockdown. While promoting the film at home via video conferencing, she had confessed to not being sure when film shoots will resume in a pandemic world. She had said in July this year: “I had been thinking about work and I don’t know when Sherni will resume shooting- most probably post monsoon. Hopefully, by then, the curve would have flattened. Meanwhile, I will be busy promoting Shakuntala Devi from home. Moreover, I don’t know when film shoots will restart in India in full force. It will happen soon, but basically, we all have to ensure we take precautions. And that’s why, though my parents stay five minutes away from my house, I won’t be visiting them for the next 15 days, now that I’ve stepped out for work.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Calcutta HC raises cap on committee members allowed inside Durga Puja pandals
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
‘If Nitish Kumar wins, Bihar will lose’: Chirag Paswan’s latest salvo
Bombay HC seeks information from I&B ministry on AI bot that turns photos into nudes
Bombay HC seeks information from I&B ministry on AI bot that turns photos into nudes
Uddhav says relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, doesn’t give a date
Uddhav says relief package for flood-hit farmers soon, doesn’t give a date
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
KXIP vs DC Review and KKR vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs DC Review and KKR vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In