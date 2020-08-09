e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan says she was labelled ‘jinxed’ after her first film was shelved, was replaced in 7-8 projects

Vidya Balan says she was labelled ‘jinxed’ after her first film was shelved, was replaced in 7-8 projects

Actor Vidya Balan has said that after her first film was shelved midway, she was labelled ‘jinxed’ and replaced in a number of films.

Vidya Balan poses for a portrait for Instagram.
Vidya Balan poses for a portrait for Instagram.
         

Actor Vidya Balan has said that after her debut film was shelved abruptly, she was labelled ‘jinxed’ and lost out on many of her future projects. In an interview to India Today, the Shakuntala Devi actor said that she isn’t superstitious, but was ‘heartbroken’ to have been replaced.

She said, “I think when I first did my feature film with Mohanlal in Malayalam, I got 7-8 film offers after my first schedule. The only problem was that the film got shelved after the first schedule. So not only did the film get shelved, I was also replaced in all other films. I was labelled jinxed after that.”

The actor continued, “It is ridiculous. I don’t believe in it. I am not a superstitious person. I don’t think any success or failure can be attributed to anyone else. You know sometimes things don’t work out. I was heartbroken when I was replaced in all those films. I was thrown out of a very big Tamil film at the time.” Vidya said that her life changed when she met Pradeep Sarkar, who cast her in the Euphoria music video Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali, and then in Parineeta.

 

The rejections made her angry, Vidya said, and most of that anger would be directed at her mother, since her father would normally be out for work. “My mom used to ground me with prayers, mediation. She would tell me ‘why don’t you just sit and pray?’ but I would just fight with her because I was feeling angry, helpless and agitated,” she said.

Vidya had previously spoken about having experienced the casting couch in the south Indian film industry. Recalling the incident, she told Pinkvilla, “One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let’s sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room. I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes. This incident suddenly struck me today when I’m talking about this.”

The actor most recently appeared in the biopic Shakuntala Devi, which received mixed-to-positive reviews.

