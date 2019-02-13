Vidya Balan supports Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: It has the best action of any Indian film

After sparking controversy with her comments against certain members of the film industry, Kangana Ranaut has got what she was asking for. Vidya Balan has praised Kangana’s latest film, Manikarnika.

Vidya told Pinkvilla, “I watched Manikarnika in the theatre and I was blown away by the amount of hard work that has gone into it. It’s there for everyone to see and the war sequences are among the best that I have seen in any Indian film. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Kangana had previously alleged that certain Bollywood personalities had ‘ganged up’ against her, and in a concentrated move decided not to talk about Manikarnika publicly. She further alleged that several young actors - she named Alia Bhatt specifically - often ask her to talk about their film, but never repay the favour.

Kangana said in a press interaction, “One thing is for sure, I’m not going to spare anyone. Main inki waat laga dungi, ek ek ko expose karungi (I will make their lives hell, and I will expose every single one of them).”

Following the allegations, several actors such as Anupam Kher and Tanushree Dutta stood up in support of her. While Anupam wrote on Twitter (after he was prompted to do so by a fan), “#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:).”

Meanwhile, Tanushree, who admitted that she hadn’t seen the film, said in a statement that Kangana had scared a certain group of Bollywood’s elites. “Kangana they don’t support you because they are intimidated by your talent, they hate your guts and their brawny thick muscle brains can’t seem to figure out for the love of sweet Jesus how on earth you made it this far without them!” she said.

Manikarnika, a historical epic based on the life of Rani Laxmibai, is yet to recoup its hefty Rs 125 crore reported budget. The film has made over Rs 91 crore domestically.

