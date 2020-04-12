Vidya Balan transforms into Raj Kapoor from 1970’s Mera Naam Joker, shares throwback video

bollywood

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:32 IST

Actor Vidya Balan isn’t called the best actor of her generation for nothing. Whether it is be becoming Sik Smitha-inspired character in Dirty Picture or transforming into Shakuntala Devi in the legendary mathematician’s upcoming biopic, Vidya knows how to ace the game. Now, she has shared a video clip from a magazine photo shoot where she transformed into Raj Kapoor’s iconic character Raju, the circus joker, from the film, Mera Naam Joker.

Sharing the video, Vidya wrote: “Jeena yahaan marna yahaan , iske siva jaana kahaan !? @filmfare @jiteshpillaai @bosejayati #the1nOnlyRajKapoor ..... #throwbacksaturday.” In it, Vidya slowly moves to a melancholic tune, played on a piano, as she gestures the way Raj Kapoor did in the film, dressed as circus clown. Could she be reflecting on the current times where the coronavirus pandemic has claimed many lives across the world?

While these are depressing times, in many ways, there could be a ray of hope as a nature is healing. Vidya had spoken about it and written: “Thank you coronavirus for shaking us and showing us we are dependent on something much bigger than we think. Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in -- abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted. Thank you for stopping us to make us see how lost we were in the ‘busy-ness’ not having time for the most basic things. Thank you for allowing us to put aside all our problems we thought were so important and showing us what is actually important.”

“Thank you for stopping the transport. The earth was begging us to look at the pollution for a very long time. We didn’t listen.”

“Thank you for all the fear. It has been a global disease for years but not many of us wanted to face it. But now we have to face it and learn how to embrace it with love and with the support of our community. Thank you for this revaluation of our lives. Thank you as we finally understand what it means that we are all connected. Thank you for the unity between all of us...Be grateful, stay aware. Things will never be the same again. The world is changing now.”

(With IANS inputs)

