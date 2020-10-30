Vikram Bhatt: Bollywood rocked with many scandals in past, but audience never stopped watching films

bollywood

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:21 IST

There have been endless debates and controversies that Bollywood has been grappling with ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June. Four and a half months later, many believe say that its reputation has taken quite a beating while also making them wonder if all the negativity would have an impact on the audience. But filmmaker Vikram Bhatt disagrees.

“Nothing has happened that would stay in the audience memory for so long,” he reasons, adding, “It’s not like suddenly anti-nationals have been found in the film industry. To say that the audience’s faith has been shaken up (is not right). That would have been shaken up if bad films were coming in and people didn’t have to buy tickets anyhow.”

The 51-year-old feels that the industry will bounce back as it always has.

“The film industry has been rocked with so many scandals in past and it has always been followed for gossip and rumour and I don’t think that has ever made the audience stopped watching films. So, I think this whole phase is going to be forgotten sooner than they think,” he asserts.

Bhatt, in fact, hopes that rather than speculating about the film industry’s future, people and newsmakers should focus on the real news and the real matter that’s plaguing the nation, which is the ongoing pandemic.

“As someone who’s interested in news for that matter, I hope Covid — which is the most important right now — finds more space on news channels rather than to what’s going on. Now, these channels are finding themselves over the spotlight of TRP issue,” he points out.

Calling the whole dealing of the Bollywood situation as a “theatre of ridiculous”, the director doesn’t believe that people take it seriously.

“I think we’re entertainers and our job is to entertain and in strange way that’s what entertainment industry has done in the lockdown. In the Covid era, we’ve become an agency of entertainment invitingly but we have. I suppose that’s okay,” he concludes.