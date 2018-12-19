Vikrant Massey to work with Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s film on acid attack survivor

Actor Deepika Padukone is all set to play acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her next project. She will also make her debut in the field of production with the film titled Chhapaak, to be directed by Raazi’s Megha Gulzar.

A report in Mumbai Mirror has now confirmed that Vikrant Massey of Balika Vadhu has been signed opposite the actor. He will essay the role of Laxmi’s former partner, Alok Dixit.

Talking about Vikrant’s role, Meghna told the daily, “The cast is slowly coming together. Vikrant is somebody I’ve wanted to work with since Raazi, after seeing him in A Death in the Gunj. In the film, he plays a North Indian boy who used to be a professional before he decided to become an actor, then, started a campaign against acid violence which is how he came to meet Laxmi in real life. I speak for both Deepika and myself when I say that we are both really excited to have Vikrant play this part.”

Vikrant has worked in several films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Half Girlfriend and is currently being seen in web series Broken But Beautiful.

Deepika will be seen in different looks in the film because of the several facial reconstruction surgeries of the character. Laxmi was a school student when she was attacked by a man who had proposed her for marriage. According to the report, the film is expected to go on the floors in March next year.

Earlier in an interview to HT, Laxmi had said, “I believe art is art. I am so happy that Deepika is playing the role. I have no right to judge her. How can I judge someone for something which I can’t do! She has played wonderful characters on screen and I believe she will give her best. I want to thank Deepika ji, Meghna ji and the entire team who will be working together on the film. I am glad that the movie will spread awareness and will help people who are victims of such incidents to come out of it. They will get inspired that if she can do it than why not us.”

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 09:32 IST