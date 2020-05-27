e-paper
Virat Kohli aces 180-degree landings in first attempt, Arjun Kapoor hilariously trolls him. Watch video

Updated: May 27, 2020 15:56 IST

bollywood Updated: May 27, 2020 15:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor pulled Virat Kohli’s leg over his latest workout video.
Arjun Kapoor pulled Virat Kohli's leg over his latest workout video.
         

Cricketer Virat Kohli shared a new workout video on his Instagram account, in which he is seen nailing 180-degree landings in his very first attempt. “My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise,” he captioned the clip, which has already garnered more than 4 million views.

Netizens were impressed with Virat and compliments poured in from many fans in the comments section. However, actor Arjun Kapoor took the opportunity to hilariously troll him. “Bhangra paa le,” he commented.

“I needed this laugh in quarantine time so badly,” one Instagram user wrote, in response to Arjun’s comment. Another wrote, “Baat toh tumhari bhi theek hai (You have a point there).”

 

My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise 👌

Arjun often trolls other celebrities. Recently, he teased Katrina Kaif as he announced the arrival of mango season, making a reference to her popular advertisement for a mango drink. He even requested her to arrange mangoes for him and joked that he would ‘eat em with as much luv as (her)’.

Meanwhile, Arjun has been isolating with his sister Anshula Kapoor at their home in Mumbai. During an Instagram live last month, he described his daily routine during the lockdown, which includes watching television, working out and going for walks on his terrace.

Also read | Happy birthday AbRam: These photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s son with Aryan, Suhana, Gauri prove he is family’s darling

Arjun’s next release is Dibakar Banerjee’s much-delayed thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which reunites him with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release in March, but has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yash Raj Films said in a statement, “Given the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time.”

Rumour has it that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar might have a direct digital release but there has been no official confirmation from the makers.

