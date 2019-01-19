Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy a day off at Australian Open, see their selfie

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and wife, actor Anushka Sharma, are enjoying some together time in Australia where Team India beat the hosts on Friday to clinch the ODI series at the MCG, three weeks after winning the Test series in a historic win. Virat and Anushka decided to celebrate the series win by catching a few matches at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Virat shared a selfie of both of them watching a match while Anushka gave snapshots of the action on the court. It seems the couple watched Serena Williams playing Dayana Yastremska and Novak Djokovic taking on Denis Shapovalov.

Anushka had tweeted on Thursday about India’s win and congratulated her husband and the team. “What an unforgettable & outstanding tour it’s been !! Happy to have witnessed the historic victories by the men HUGE congratulations And so proud of you my love @virat.kohli,” she captioned a picture of the team as they lifted the cup.

Anushka has been in Australia since the beginning of this year and was often spotted watching the matches from the bleachers. The couple also shared photos from their New Year celebrations earlier.

She has also congratulated the team when they won the test series recently. “They came. They conquered !! History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest. So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli,” she had written and also shared photos of their celebrations.

Anushka was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. The film saw her as a scientist with cerebral palsy. While the movie did not do well, her performance got favourable reviews.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 12:09 IST