Virat Kohli can’t look beyond ‘gorgeous’ wife Anushka Sharma as she finds all the ‘sunlight spots’ of their home. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:46 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday shared a fresh sun-kissed photo of herself on Instagram. She mentioned how, by now, she knew every inch of her home where sunlight reached.

She wrote: “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.” In the picture, Anushka wears her trademark smile as she looks sideways towards the camera. She is wearing a black t-shirt and her hair is all tousled. There are a number of paintings on the wall behind her.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.” Her husband cricketer Virat Kohli, of coursem couldn’t have enough of her and commented, “Gorgeous.” Aditi Rao Hydari was in agreement and said, “Hahahahha... same!!!!”, actor Mouni Roy called Anoushka “sundar”.

Anushka’s fans were obviously delighted and dropped red heart emojis.

In mid May this year, Anushka saw the release of her first work as a producer when Paatal Lok released on Amazon Prime. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “In its attempt to produce a show on par with Netflix’s Sacred Games, Amazon Prime might have unwittingly outdone itself. Paatal Lok is a stunning achievement on virtually every level, and despite all its similarities to the path-breaking Netflix series — it is also a cop show with mythological overtones — it is perhaps the most confident step in the evolution of Indian streaming since Amazon’s own Made in Heaven.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to provide aid to child who tried to wake up dead mother at train station, says ‘I know how it feels to lose a parent

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anushka was asked about the comparisons between Paatal Lok and Sacred Games. She mentioned how both the shows are different, and yet they are credible in their own way.

“People always find some commonality in things but if you see both the shows are very different from one another and both are credible in their own way. I think a lot of good work is being done for the OTT platform and I’m very appreciative of it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more