Paatal Lok vs Sacred Games comparisons? Anushka Sharma says ‘both credible in own way’

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:28 IST

It has been over two weeks since Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok landed but the accolades are still coming in for the show’s producers Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh, and its cast and crew.

Another discussion that seems to be here to stay is the show’s comparison with Netflix’s Sacred Games. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anushka has now said that while both the shows are very different, they are credible in their own way.

“People always find some commonality in things but if you see both the shows are very different from one another and both are credible in their own way,” the actor said, adding, “I think a lot of good work is being done for the OTT platform and I’m very appreciative of it.”

Both the shows have a washed-out policeman as their protagonists who are trying a final chance at redemption. Earlier, Neeraj Kabi, who is a part of both the shows, had accepted that while sensibilities may appear the same, they are very different shows.

“They have those undercurrents, in fact Sacred Games had it in a very, very big way. Having read the script, there are certain sensibilities over there. But I don’t believe that one show supersedes another. Sacred Games was a great show and had its own time, so is Paatal Lok. People might feel that because now comes another amazing series. Each of these shows has the power to stand on its own. They are magnanimous mountains of work. I don’t think they were made to outdo any one,” he had told PTI.

