Virat Kohli gyrating to Kajra Re is ample proof of his dancing skills. Watch video

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli has taken a break from the game these days. He is not with the team to play the tri-series in Sri Lanka. So what is he up to?

Well, he is busy dancing at a relative’s wedding.

In a video that has since gone viral, Virat can be seen dancing to Aishwarya Rai’s song Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli (2005). The post embeds other videos also in which he is dancing to the beats of bhangra.

Kohli is known for expressing his emotions, both on and off the field.

Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December, last year after dating for three years.

The videos shared from the wedding also show Anushka Sharma’s parents. However, the actor is not present in these videos. She is currently shooting for her next film, Sui Dhaaga, in Madhya Pradesh.

Her third home production, Pari, is also running in the cinema halls. After thriller NH10 and social drama Phillauri, she has tried her hands at a horror film this time.

The film has opened to lukewarm response last Friday. She will soon be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.