Watch how Ishaan Khatter would get on Majid Majidi’s nerves during Beyond The Clouds

Beyond The Clouds is Ishaan Khatter’s first film but new behind-the-scenes videos reveal he wasn’t nervous about anything at all. In a hilarious video posted by the actor on Instagram, he is seen sitting in a tree, throwing pebbles at his unsuspecting director, Majid Majidi.

To get on Majidi’s nerves, Ishaan throws pebbles at him but Majidi couldn’t figure out where they were coming from. When he eventually learns what was happening, he tries to swing a water bottle at Ishaan but his sweet smile diffuses his anger completely.

the truth #behindthescenes #beyondtheclouds A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Apr 20, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

“The truth #behindthescenes #beyondtheclouds,” Ishan captioned the video. “It’s out there now. treat with love, we sure did,” he captioned another batch of photos and videos from the set.

The film, which released on Friday, receive mixed reaction from critics. However, Ishaan’s performance was largely appreciated. “It’s for Ishaan Khatter’s charming and heroic presence that keeps the momentum sustained. He is feisty, lively and full of potential. Inspired from Bollywood and its tales of one-upmanship, Ishaan Khatter twitches, smirks and shows cynicism without going overboard. Of course, he appears confident,” the Hindustan Times review had read.

Beyond The Clouds was Ishaan’s first film but he will make his Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Jahvi Kapoor. It wrapped up shooting on Friday and will release on July 6.

