Watch Irrfan Khan in this throwback video from Tere Mere Sapne where he refuses to do ‘mediocre work for money’

Updated: May 03, 2020 15:03 IST

Actor Annup Soni has shared a throwback video featuring actor Irrfan Khan that sums up the late performer’s attitude towards life and work. Irrfan, who died in Mumbai on April 29, worked with actor Annup Sonii in the serial Tere Mere Sapne and the latter has shared a clip from the same.

Posting the clip online, Annup tweeted, “Irrfan bhai always belived in doing credible and work of a certain standard...In this scene I am trying to convince him to do some mediocre work but he refuses here tooSmiling face with smiling eyes ..Bhai you will be in our memories forever...@irrfank #IrrfanKhanRIP #Irrfan.”

Annup and Irrfan featured in the serial that was directed by Ashoke Pandit. Apart from the many Hindi and English films, Irrfan also worked in Chandrakanta, Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Banegi Apni Baat, Sara Jahan Hamara, Star Bestsellers, Shrikant, Sparsh and AnooGoonj.

Irrfan died on Wednesday (April 29) at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was buried at the Versova kabrastaan in the presence of close friends and family members.

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar released a statement on behalf of their two sons Babil and Ayaan, and herself, sharing details of his battle with cancer. “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the ‘uninvited guests’ happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor’s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance,” the statement said..

