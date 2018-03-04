Watch: Zero’s Katrina Kaif in a traditional Indian look is totally different from her usual modern avatar

Katrina Kaif never fails to dazzle us with her looks. On Monday, the actor did just that by sharing a picture from the sets of her upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, Zero.

Decked up as a bride perhaps, we see Katrina from a side angle. She wears a maang tika (head ornament), nath (nose ring), junky ear rings and necklace. She is also wearing a richly embroidered blouse (possibly a ghagra choli). With her hair let loose, she is looking straight ahead, but away from the camera. In the background, we can see the crew of the film with equipment.

In Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, Shah Rukh appears as a dwarf. The film, apparently, explores the journey of a vertically challenged man who travels from Meerut to New York. Explaining his choice of SRK, Aanand said, “I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has achieved great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle class boy who has achieved it.”

He further added, “Shah Rukh makes me feel so comfortable and makes you feel like he is the most obedient actor you have ever worked with. I have found a friend, a big brother in him. I am enjoying the process and he is letting me fly.”

Katrina and Anushka will star opposite SRK in the film. It was previously reported that Katrina plays a movie star in the film, and that Shah Rukh’s character is her biggest fan. “I play an actress in the film, but I don’t play myself. I’m not Katrina Kaif in the film,” DNA quoted the Tiger Zinda Hai star as saying.

