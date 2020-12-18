Web series? Bring it on, says Bollywood stars

bollywood

Dec 18, 2020

The web space has come to the prominence like never before with films originally meant for theatrical releases heading online. But not just that, a bevy of Bollywood actors are now warming up to the idea of starring in web series, something that probably wouldn’t have figured in their plan of action before the pandemic.

Hrithik Roshan has signed on to star in the Indian adaptation of British series, The Night Manager and Shahid Kapoor is set to be part of a quirky action thriller by director duo Raj and DK.

So, why has the scepticism towards web series suddenly vanished? “I’ve never been sceptical honestly,” says actor Rajkummar Rao, adding, “I’m waiting for a good script, and I’d do a web series or film. For me, it’s the work that matters, if it’s great and an exciting story, I’m willing to do it.”

While his film Ludo may have released digitally, Aditya Roy Kapoor has his eyes set on web series format now.

“Of course the OTTs offer so much more interesting work. I think this is one of the best times. I’d do it, I’d love to do something that excites me, there’s absolutely no doubts about it,” he shares.

Abhishek Bachchan, who starred in the web series Breathe 2 this year, had earlier shared that the sole reason for him to do a web series was because he wants his work “to reach out to as many people possible.”

For Manoj Bajpayee, too, opting to be a part of espionage series, The Family Man, was a decision he made quite convincingly.

“I was not sceptical earlier, too, I was only staying away from the clutter and looking for something which could break that. The Family Man happened to me, and I did it and it paid off in the end. Raj and DK were helming it, and all of us worked very hard, and achieved what we did in the industry with season one,” he explains.

R Madhavan (Breathe), Vivek Oberoi (Inside Edge), Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games) were the first few actors who dabbled with the web series space very early on, something which has become quite rampant in recent times.

Talking about why actors are comfortable with the idea of a web series as opposed to a web film, actor Angad Bedi, a known name in the web circuit, says it’s because the audience is millennial and they prefer the episodic format.

“Also, if you see, the OTT series are faring way better than web films. I feel that somewhere down the line, as an actor when you are doing a series, you are there on the screen for a much longer duration,” adds Bedi.

For Kriti Kharbanda, despite her web projects Taish releasing in both in the film and the web series format, she doesn’t consider to be her web debut and is looking forward to doing a web series soon.

“As an actor, when I’m part of a series, I want to take that chance and do it with something which challenges me to a point which people will not crate that for the big screen. It has to really blow my mind. I can’t wait,” she says.

