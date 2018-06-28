When Amitabh Bachchan was mistaken for Salman Khan in Glasgow

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is not just a star in India, he has a worldwide fan following. However, can you imagine someone mistaking him to be another Hindi movie star? Well, that is exactly what happened with him in Glasgow, Scotland. Amitabh has revealed someone called him Salman Khan on the streets of the said city!

Amitabh is currently shooting Sujoy Ghosh’s next Badla, in Glasgow alongside Taapsee Pannu. He tweeted late Wednesday, “T 2850 - I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. “ hey Salman Khan how you doin’ .. “

T 2850 - I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. " hey Salman Khan how you doin' .. " pic.twitter.com/RJ5neJXBaj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 27, 2018

Badla also stars Taapsee who is working with Amitabh for the second time after Pink. The film is the fourth time Amitabh will be collaborating with Ghosh. The two have previously worked in films like TE3N (producer), Kahaani (director) and Aladin (director).

Amitabh has recently completed his part in Thugs of Hindostan that features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. and a few portions of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

