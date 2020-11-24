When Salim Khan revealed son Salman Khan’s secret, left everyone in splits. Watch video

bollywood

screenwriter Salim Khan displayed his funnier side when he made a rare appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last year with his sons, actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. As Salim turns 85 today, here is revisiting the time when he left everyone in splits by revealing Salman’s secret.

Salim revealed that many years ago, a man named Ganesh would come to their house and get special treatment. “‘Ganesh aaya hai’, ‘Ganesh ko chai pilao’, ‘Arre, Ganesh ke liye kursi le aao baithne ke liye’... Maine kaha yeh Ganesh kaun hai? Mere se zyada izzat milti hai isko iss ghar mein (I would hear ‘Ganesh has come’, ‘Get some tea for Ganesh’, ‘Get a chair for Ganesh to sit’. I would wonder who this Ganesh is, who is getting more respect than me in the house),” he said.

Salim said that no one offered him a glass of water or a cup of tea, even as they fussed over Ganesh. “Pata laga jab exam ka paper leak hota tha, woh inko laake deta tha (I found out that he would give leaked exam papers to them),” he revealed, as everyone - Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu and the audience - bursts into laughter.

Sohail says that all the secrets are coming out, to which Kapil teases, “Sohail bhai, bade shararati rahe hai aap (you have been quite naughty)!” Salman then reveals, “Nahi, mera wala tha woh (This story is about me).”

Salim, who came to Mumbai from Indore to be an actor, eventually found his calling as a writer. He teamed up with writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar to form the iconic duo Salim-Javed. Together, they worked on a number of successful films including Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewaar, Sholay, Don and Mr India.

During the lockdown, Salman stayed at their farmhouse in Panvel, while Salim continued to be at their Galaxy Apartments residence. The two did not even meet on Eid and wished each other on video call.

