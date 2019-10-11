Why Amitabh Bachchan at 77 is the real Muqaddar ka Sikandar

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with Khwaja Ahmad Abbas’s Saat Hindustani in 1969 and struggled to keep his Bollywood dreams alive until Zanjeer happened in 1973. He ruled the industry for the next 20 years with blockbusters like Sholay, Deewar, Shakti, Silsila, Suhaag and Kabhi Kabhie. Amitabh Bachchan was not just an actor, he was a cult in Hindi cinema. Then, he tried politics only to return disillusioned and disenchanted.

After 1988-release Shahenshah, Big B’s stardom started fading away as did his fortunes. He faced financial difficulties. His business venture the ABCL failed, leaving him with debts.

How could an ageing star with waning appeal on silver screen settle his debts? During 1990s, it was difficult for 40+ actors to get assignments except for a few cameo or guest appearances. He didn’t give up and continued doing the job he is best at -- acting. He worked in films such as Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Ajooba and Lal Baadshah. And then, with Yash Raj’s big release Mohabbatien, the star of the millennium made an impressive comeback as the patriarch. Since then, he has given a number of hits, worked with actors half his age and adapted to the changing contours of Indian cinema.

He reinvented himself -- not only on the big screen, but also on TV. His KBC is now in its 11th year. His fortunes stand at almost Rs 2500 crore as per Forbes and he is counted among top 10 richest Bollywood actors.

He saw ups and downs in life but didn’t give up. While actors of his age retire and rest in farmhouses, he sweats in studios surviving on 25% of liver since 1983 after the life-threatening accident on the sets of Coolie.

Last week, he donated Rs 51 lakh to Bihar flood relief fund. During several such crises, he has donated for public good. At the age of 77, Amitabh Bachchan is a true Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

