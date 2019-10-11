e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Why Amitabh Bachchan at 77 is the real Muqaddar ka Sikandar

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 77th birthday, here’s what makes him what he is - the Shahenshah of Bollywood.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:25 IST
Md Hussain Rahmani
Md Hussain Rahmani
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan at a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu, Mumbai on Oct 6, 2019.
Amitabh Bachchan at a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu, Mumbai on Oct 6, 2019. (IANS)
         

Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with Khwaja Ahmad Abbas’s Saat Hindustani in 1969 and struggled to keep his Bollywood dreams alive until Zanjeer happened in 1973. He ruled the industry for the next 20 years with blockbusters like Sholay, Deewar, Shakti, Silsila, Suhaag and Kabhi Kabhie. Amitabh Bachchan was not just an actor, he was a cult in Hindi cinema. Then, he tried politics only to return disillusioned and disenchanted.

After 1988-release Shahenshah, Big B’s stardom started fading away as did his fortunes. He faced financial difficulties. His business venture the ABCL failed, leaving him with debts.

How could an ageing star with waning appeal on silver screen settle his debts? During 1990s, it was difficult for 40+ actors to get assignments except for a few cameo or guest appearances. He didn’t give up and continued doing the job he is best at -- acting. He worked in films such as Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Ajooba and Lal Baadshah. And then, with Yash Raj’s big release Mohabbatien, the star of the millennium made an impressive comeback as the patriarch. Since then, he has given a number of hits, worked with actors half his age and adapted to the changing contours of Indian cinema.

He reinvented himself -- not only on the big screen, but also on TV. His KBC is now in its 11th year. His fortunes stand at almost Rs 2500 crore as per Forbes and he is counted among top 10 richest Bollywood actors.

Also read: Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are his 10 best pics with Aaradhya, Aishwarya and the Bachchan family

He saw ups and downs in life but didn’t give up. While actors of his age retire and rest in farmhouses, he sweats in studios surviving on 25% of liver since 1983 after the life-threatening accident on the sets of Coolie.

Last week, he donated Rs 51 lakh to Bihar flood relief fund. During several such crises, he has donated for public good. At the age of 77, Amitabh Bachchan is a true Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 12:48 IST

tags
top news
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Oct 11, 2019 13:34 IST
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Iran says oil tanker struck by two rockets off Saudi Arabia
Oct 11, 2019 12:17 IST
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Unparalleled, says India on PM Modi’s ‘unscripted’ summit with Xi Jinping
Oct 11, 2019 13:30 IST
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
‘Open to misinterpretation’: UK’s Corbyn relents amid row over Kashmir stand
Oct 11, 2019 10:50 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News