Why are people terming Manmarziyaan as Abhishek Bachchan’s comeback film: Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is busy shooting Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, is also producing Anurag Kashyap’s next directorial Manmarziyaan. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

Abhishek faced the camera for Manmarziyaan after two years. “I don’t know why people are terming it as his comeback film. He was always there. I think it is good for actors also to take gaps as per their wish. He is a talented actor. I always wanted to collaborate with Abhishek and with this script, we are working together under Anurag Kashyap’s direction,” Rai said.

Rai was speaking at a special screening of Baa Baaa Black Sheep on Monday. His film Zero also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Responding to the response received for the film’s teaser, he said, “I am getting really good feedback but this time. I am trying to give the audience things which are coming from my heart and with Shah Rukh sir, I think, I am being able to achieve that. The kind of fun we all are having while making this film is what I always look for... I still require two months for the completion of the shoot, but I will ensure that the film delivers more than what it is promising.”

The film’s actors keep sharing social media posts to keep fans abreast on the fun they are having while shooting the film.

Shah Rukh recently referred to Katrina as his ‘media manager’ in a photograph he posted on his Twitter page. “Katrina is having fun doing all this. I think Zero is technically and emotionally a difficult film, so it required that kind of individuals who can create fun atmosphere on the film set and that is what Katrina is doing. It is so nice of her and entire team to have this kind of atmosphere all around.”

Zero is a romantic drama written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Rai. It is set to release on December 21.

In the last few months, Rai has produced films including Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Mukkabaaz, which received a positive response from the audience. “I always wanted to associate myself with those films which could give audience a different kind of light,” he said on his success.

Follow @htshowbiz for more