Why Cheat India weekend box office: Emraan Hashmi’s film paints a sorry picture, makes Rs 6.8 crore in 3 days

Actor Emraan Hashmi’s film, Why Cheat India, has registered a disappointing opening at the box office. The film, which released in theatres on January 18, has made just Rs 6.8 crore in its opening weekend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Monday. “#WhyCheatIndia cuts a sorry picture... Witnessed [minimal] growth after a lacklustre start, but not enough to salvage the situation... Fri 1.71 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.64 cr. Total: Rs 6.80 cr. India biz,” he wrote in his tweet. The film made a meagre Rs 1.71 crore on Friday.

#WhyCheatIndia cuts a sorry picture... Witnessed [minimal] growth after a lacklustre start, but not enough to salvage the situation... Fri 1.71 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.64 cr. Total: ₹ 6.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

Why Cheat India received negative reviews from film critics as well. In his review, Raja Sen of Hindustan Times wrote, “Hashmi appears to be stifling a yawn. Apparently based on a real conman, the film travels the country to show us students diligent and debauched, but never finds momentum.”

Also read: Total Dhamaal trailer: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit are caught in a jungle of weird characters

The film, which is about India’s education system, also marks Emraan’s debut as a producer. Its earlier title (Cheat India) was changed after the CBFC’s orders. Emraan said that he found little logic in the name change. “I do not see the logic behind doing these last minute changes to the title of the film,” the actor said, adding he was surprised that, “They did not raise any objection a month back when our communication was passed with title Cheat India,” he told ANI in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 15:25 IST