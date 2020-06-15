‘Why do you end your life?’: Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

bollywood

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to post a sincere post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The young actor was found dead at his residence on Sunday in Mumbai; police have confirmed death by suicide.

A disturbed Amitabh, unable to fathom the reason for Sushant’s extreme step, asked: “Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why ..”

T 3563 - In memorial Sushant : DAY 4483 Jalsa, Mumbai June 14/15, 2020 Sun/Mon 12:48 AM Why .. Why .. Why .. (cont) https://t.co/uCOUjTIbyn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 15, 2020

Amitabh reflected on the brilliance of Sushant’s talent. Speaking about the time he saw MS Dhoni biopic that had Sushant as the cricketer, the veteran actor mentioned how he was struck by his ability to replicate Dhoni’s iconic six at an international match. He wrote: “.. on one of my meetings with him , I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament , to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni , a hundred times .. !!.. that was the severity of his professional effort ..”

For Amitabh, the film that represented Sushant’s phenomenal talent was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Calling his most complete film, Amitabh wrote: “.. I saw a complete work of his in ‘DHONI’ .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it , or give attention to its bearing ..”

Amitabh said how ‘excessive intelligence’ on taking a ‘diversion’ can hit a road block. He said, “.. when he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc - depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration ..”

Amitabh spoke evocatively about the brilliance of Sushant’s mind. “.. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence ..”

Amitabh spoke of Sushant’s humble beginnings and how his rise had been dramatic. He also observed that sometimes, excessiveness could also lead one to the extremes. He said: “.. he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes ..”

Amitabh ended his blog with a sharp note on suicide and how it was just not acceptable. He wrote: “.. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted ..”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

