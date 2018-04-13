Why Shekhar Kapur asked National Film Award jury not to choose Sridevi

Late actor Sridevi, who died in Dubai this February after a sudden cardiac arrest, has been posthumously awarded the Best Actress for her performance in Ravi Udayawar’s MOM at the 65th National Film Awards. MOM was the third film Sridevi did after she returned to the industry after an almost 15 year hiatus.

Announcing Sridevi’s name, jury head Shekhar Kapur said, “The best actress is Sridevi for Mom and I promise you it is not my relationship with her. Every morning when I came here, I would ask everyone to vote once again. I would look at all the actors, talk about them and I would say, ‘there should be not Sridevi, not Sridevi’! We used take a vote and it always came back to Sridevi. It was me who fought that it shouldn’t be Sridevi. We are all emotionally involved with Sridevi. I used to say, ‘don’t give her an award because she died, it is unfair on the other girls’. They have also worked hard for 10-12 years, they too have a career.”

Reacting to the announcement, Mom director Ravi Udayawar said, “She deserves it. I’m really happy it’s a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now.”

Sridevi, who made her comeback on the silver screen after 15 years with Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish (2012), was last seen in Ravi’s revenge drama, Mom. She essayed the role of a mother who bends every rule and goes the extra mile to ensure justice for her daughter. She also did Tamil film Puli during her second stint.

Sridevi began her Bollywood journey as a child artiste in Julie (1975), and went on to feature as the leading lady in Solva Sawan (1978). It was with Sadma (1983) -- opposite Kamal Haasan -- that gave her recognition in Hindi industry, and she tasted commercial success with Himmatwala (1983). She continued delivering hits like a series of blockbusters, such as Nagina, Mr India, Chandni, Lamhe and Chaalbaaz in the Hindi film industry while she also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies.

The 65th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by the jury that included screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, actress Gautami Tadimalla, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey. The jury was headed by Kapur.

