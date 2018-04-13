Will feel very bad if Kapil Sharma doesn’t make a comeback, says Kiku Sharda

Comedian Kiku Sharda, who has worked with Kapil Sharma on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has extended his best wishes for a speedy recovery and said that he will feel very bad if Kapil doesn’t make a comeback.

Speaking at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of The Year awards, Kiku said, “I will feel very bad if an artiste like him, who has done such good work, doesn’t make a comeback. I really wish him all the best for recovering and he should be back with a bang.”

Kiku also asked everyone to let the TV star relax as he has said he is unwell. “I have been working with him for years. We have spread a lot of laughter and cheer, so if today he says he is not keeping well, we should give him some space and time. I would request everyone to give him his space, let him relax,” he said.

Recently, things took a turn when Kapil filed a police complaint against his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes and a journalist, for defaming him. Kapil, in his complaint, accused the journalist of launching “a malicious propaganda to defame him in digital media”. He said his personal information was leaked to show him in “negative and poor light”. Kapil added that the posts published by the website started affecting his mental and emotional health as personal remarks were made about his “career, relationships, fiance and friendships” by the journalist.

The comedy star recently made a comeback to small screen with Family Time With Kapil Sharma but the show has not been able to recreate the success of his previous shows and is now reportedly suspended.

When asked about how Kapil handled the situation after the journalist posted a telephonic conversation of the comedy star hurling abuses, Kiku said, “We can discuss about how people behave, may be his way of saying that was not right but he got agitated because of this portal which has written bad things about me too, which I have ignored...The portal isn’t responsible but to get angry is justified. But sometimes we can’t express the anger or sadness properly.”

The comedian’s new show, Family Time With Kapil, also stands suspended after being poorly received. Kapil, however, didn’t sound worried, “My channel Sony Entertainment are completely behind him. Sony’s helmers Mr N P Singh and Mr Danish Aslam are the most supportive people I’ve worked with. They believe in me,” he said in the interview.

Comedy Nights with Kapil was one of the most popular shows on television but it was discontinued after his fight with co-comedians Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and others.

