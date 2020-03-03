World Wildlife Day: How Bollywood celebs are making a difference

bollywood

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:54 IST

New Delhi

What’s the one common factor between Asian Elephants, Ganges River Dolphins, Red Pandas and Orangutans? It’s the fact that there’s not much time left for them on the planet. And like them, several plant species, too, are critically endangered. Many factors contribute to this, including climate change and human destruction.

There might come a time when these species remain only in videos for future generations to see. In a bid to create awareness around wildlife conservation, United Nations General Assembly announced March 3 as World Wildlife Day in 2013. This year, the theme is Sustaining All Life on Earth. Some celebs are aiding the cause by doing their bit and here’s what they have to say.

Dia Mirza

Sustaining all life on earth is critical to our well being. The reason why it is essential to identify ourselves as fellow inhabitants of the planet with wildlife is simply because we are part of an incredible ecosystem that provides us clean air, water and food. Because of the climate emergency and the loss of wildlife habitat and environmental and degradation, inequalities are increasing everyday.

It is extremely important that we protect our animals, we protect the Earth in any which way possible, says actor Sunny Leone. ( Photo: Instagram/sunnyleone )

Sunny Leone

This world is a spinning wheel, if we disrupt one area then another is affected. When we cut forests, animals have nowhere to go. And when they have nowhere to go, they invade the farms and different areas. The species might even go extinct. So it’s extremely important that we protect our animals, we protect the Earth in any which way possible.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez voices that we need to get ourselves together and protect nature. ( Photo: Instagram/jacquelinef143 )

Jacqueline Fernandez

I personally feel wildlife conservation is a critical factor in our sustenance as a society. The world has already witnessed the happenings caused by climate change and we need to get ourselves together and protect nature.

Actor Juhi Chawla states, “The intelligence of nature is far beyond our thinking.”

Juhi Chawla

I am a small-time organic farmer. We have some farmland in Mandwa. Our consultant, Adrian, came to me and said, ‘An acre or more, I want to keep it as just a forest. We’ll have it with rich soil, organic waste’. And I was like, “Hah? I’d like to grow more fruit trees, vegetables, maybe flowers.” Adrian said, “Let the forest grow, you’ll have rare herbs and plants. Birds, bees and insects will make it their habitat and a whole ecosystem will happen.” We must leave as much as we can to nature. The intelligence of nature is far beyond our thinking.

Actor Richa Chadha blames excessive hunting and poaching which has led to the reduction of green cover. ( Photo: Instagram/therichachadha )

Richa Chadha

Human beings are a part of nature and if we do not do our best to save other species, we’re threatening our survival. Excessive hunting and poaching has led to the reduction of green cover. This has led to irregular monsoon and a rise in global temperature. I really hope we do more than just lip service.

Follow htshowbiz for more updates.