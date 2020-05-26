e-paper
You are as safe after lockdown ends...: Varun Dhawan shares hilarious Mithun Chakravorty meme on Covid-19

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a hilarious Mithun Chakravorty meme where the actor dodges bullets while hiding behind a bicycle.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan shared a hilarious meme on Instagram.
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has shared a hilarious meme featuring Mithun Chakravorty to bring home our vulnerability as the state and central governments relax lockdown guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic.

The image shows Mithun hiding behind a bicycle as he aims a pistol at someone, and dodges bullet from his armed opponent. The text says, “Lockdown khatam hone ke baad aap utne hi safe hai jitne Mihtun Da Cycle ke piche dushman ki goli se (You are as safe after lockdown as Mithun Da is from the enemy’s bullets, hiding behind this cycle).” The scene is from Mithun’s cringe-classic Gunda.

Hindustantimes

The post was lapped up by Varun’s industry friends as well as fans as soon as he posted it Tuesday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor commented, “Uthaya hai tumne buddy.” Nupur Sanon posted smileys while Huma Qureshi wrote, “Truth,” and pasted a few laughing emojis .

Varun recently wished his girlfriend Natasha Dalal on her birthday with a romantic Instagram post and he also declared that his love for her was far greater than his love for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Currently, Varun is self-isolating with his family in Mumbai.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Guzar Jayega set to be enlisted in the Guinness Book of Records

Varun was all set for the release of his next, Coolie No 1, however, the release had to be postponed because of the closure of theatres and complete lockdown across the country. The film, a reboot of his father David Dhawan’s 1995 blockbuster, has Sara Ali Khan as its leading lady. .

