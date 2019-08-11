Zarina Wahab on allegations against husband Aditya Pancholi and son Sooraj: ‘Why should I be upset about liars?’

bollywood

Her son, actor Sooraj Pancholi, and husband, actor Aditya Pancholi, are in the midst of court cases, but Zarina Wahab has been their pillar of strength through these testing times. And the 60-year-old says “ultimately, the truth will prevail and shut everyone up”.

While Sooraj is involved in the suicide case of late actor Jiah Khan, who was his former girlfriend, a rape case has been filed against Aditya by a top female actor.

On how the actor is coping with it all, Zarina says, “I know what the truth is. Sach ko jhutla nahi sakte log. So why should I be upset about liars? We’re a part of the [film] industry, and there are good things and bad things around us. Every person faces problem — some face it more than others. It’s not that only I’ve got problems in life. We just have to face such problems with courage. If we don’t, then living our life would be difficult.”

Despite putting up a brave face in front of the world, Zarina admits that all this does affect her and the family. “But what can we do?” she asks, and adds, “Nothing is in our hands. The cases are in the court and we will have to let the court decide. But I believe in one thing, Satyameva Jayate. I’m confident that the truth will come out.” Sooraj made his debut in 2015 with Salman Khan’s production Hero, but his career did not take off. And it’s only after four years now that his second film, Satellite Shankar, is set to release this year. Mention this to Zarina and she recalls her mother’s words. “She used to say that ‘acche logon ka upar wala imtehaan leta hain’. I know there has been a gap in his career but whatever happens, happens for the good. He was a kid when he started, now he is getting mature and can manage himself better,” concludes the actor, who stars in the short film, The Last Meal.

