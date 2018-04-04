Zero shoot: Shah Rukh Khan beats Mumbai traffic by flying from Vile Parle to Vasai

It seems Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned in making his next, Zero, a special film. The actor doesn’t want to spend his precious time waiting for the infamous Mumbai traffic to move, so he has decided to take a chopper ride to the shooting spot in Vasai, near Mumbai.

As per a report in The Asian Age, Shah Rukh Khan reaches the film’s sets in the evening and shoots throughout the night. The report quotes a source saying, “Shah Rukh has been commuting on a chopper to avoid the traffic. He shoots only by sundown.”

The source further said, “He usually arrives by 7 pm and shoots through the night. And leaves only by 6 in the morning. This schedule will go on till April 8.”

In Zero, the 52-year-old actor, popular for portraying characters in love stories set abroad, plays a dwarf man who travels from Meerut to New York.

Zero will also mark the onscreen reunion of the trio - Shah Rukh, Anushka, and Katrina - after 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

In an earlier interview with PTI, film’s director Aanand L Rai described Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film. He said, “I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has achieved great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle class boy who has achieved it.”

Zero will hit the screens on December 21, this year.